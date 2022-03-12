BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — There are many children who unfortunately don’t know what life if like outside of hospitals. March is child life month, when hospitals and clinics bring awareness to their efforts to make life for these kids easier.

“Depending upon their age they have some traumatic experience by themselves going to the hospital or emergency room,” said Dr. Asim Zamir, Medical Director of Pediatrics at Valley Baptist Medical Center in Brownsville.

Going to the hospital can be scary for many but for children that fear is sometimes stronger. Dr. Zamir explains why those fears are triggered.

“This is a new place for them. There are strangers around, there are people they haven’t seen before so that triggers anxiety in the children,” he said.

Dr. Zamir said that anxiety causes challenges when trying to treat their patients but one way they try to ease their nerves is by making them comfortable around all their staff.

“We ask them questions about their lives, their interests and what shows they like, what toys they like to play with, what is their favorite color. Those questions distract them from that stressful situation,” he said.

Every child is different, especially depending on their age. Dr. Zamir said no matter their age or medical conditions, they try to adapt to each child’s needs.

“We want them to feel very comfortable. And some kids they want to go to the hospital, that is impressive and how we can keep them comfortable,” said Dr. Zamir.

Parents also play a large roll in comforting their children when taking a trip to the doctors office.

“Bridging between the doctor or nurses to the child saying ‘no this is your doctor, this is your nurse and they are going to help you’ that communication coming from the parent eases the anxiousness and anxiety of the child,” said Dr. Zamir.

While March is child life month, Dr. Zamir said they work on making children comfortable year-round.