Doctors say obese individuals are more likely to die from COVID-19

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — Doctors have been noticing a dangerous trend with obesity and COVID-19, saying those overweight can experience more complications, hospitalizations and are more likely to die from the virus.

Dr. Michelle Cordoba Kissee, Endocrinologist at DHR’s Health Bariatric and Metabolic Institute, says those with obesity have a harder time fighting off the virus because of higher baseline levels of inflammation, possibly leading to those poorer outcomes.

People with obesity also tend to have other related illnesses like diabetes, heart or lung problems, and COVID-19 can have long term effects on vital organs.

Dr. Cordoba Kissee also says obese COVID-19 patients also have an increased risk of developing blood clots.

“There is a risk factor having thicker blood when you have obesity. Now that we are seeing people surviving COVID, a long term effect past the initial infection is blood clot formation,” says Dr. Cordoba Kissee.

Doctors also say those with obesity are at a higher risk of getting respiratory infections, and if you are not physically fit, doctors say a virus-like COVID-19 can make it difficult for you to recover.

Dr. Cordoba Kissee says it’s important to maintain a healthy weight, and even a small amount of weight loss can lead to better outcomes not just with COVID-19, but other diseases as well.

Dr. Cordoba Kissee adds they have had patients at DHR’s Bariatric and Metabolic Institute, that have either lost weight through surgery or medically lost weight in the last year, who have gotten COVID-19 and recovered.

Dr. Cordoba Kissee says she is convinced as well as her patients that had they not lost weight they would not have had a good outcome.

