Doctor urges screening for colon cancer

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — The unanticipated death of actor, Chadwick Boseman reignited the conversation of how important it is to get screened for colon cancer.

Prevention is key, according to Doctor Nolan Perez of Gastroenterology Consultants of South Texas.

“No one is immune from this stuff, you gotta get it done,” said Perez.

While many have been staying away from doctors’ offices for fear of COVID-19, Dr. Perez said it is still necessary to get screened.

“We’ve had a lot of delayed diagnosis of colon cancer during this year because of the pandemic and people avoiding healthcare and people avoiding to go to the doctor, it’s unfortunate. We know how to prevent COVID and we’ll keep you safe, please [don’t] prevent important screenings because of the pandemic,” said Dr. Perez.

There are symptoms to look out for, such as changes in bowel habits, frequent loose stools, constipation, unexplained weight loss, abdominal pain, blood in the stool and anemia. These symptoms should be evaluated immediately.

Dr. Perez stresses that the symptoms should not be ignored, but even when they are not present, there are other reasons people should get screened.

“The second big mistake I see, this is the most common mistake, people with no symptoms but they have a family history of colon cancer or they’re 45 years of age or older, and they should get screening, but they don’t because they think they’re okay,” said Dr. Perez.

Dr. Perez added that a colonoscopy is the best way to detect and prevent colon cancer.

“Colon cancer is prevented by finding and removing colon polyps, so that’s called colon cancer screening. And so the best test for that is a colonoscopy because it allows for the best detection of colon polyps and the simultaneous removal of colon polyps,” said Dr. Perez.