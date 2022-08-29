A 5-year-old student at Paredes Elementary in La Joya was found dead in a hot car. By Xochilt Lagunas

LA JOYA, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Police and school administrators in La Joya continue to investigate the tragedy of a 5-year-old student who died in a hot car at Dr. Americo Paredes Elementary.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s department received an emergency call about an unresponsive child in a car at the school at around 4 oclock on Thursday afternoon.

School nurses and medical personnel performed CPR on the child but were unsuccessful.

La Joya ISD confirmed the vehicle where the five year old child belonged to a school employee at the school. The child was also related to the staff member.

Temperatryures in the are on thursday were about 100 degrees.

Dr. Asim Zmir, Chief Pediatrician at Valley Baptist in Brownsville said care safety is important during hot temperatures because the interior of a car heats up quickly.

“Every year we have fatalities, if the temperature outside is 90,95, or 99, we have put a temperature thermometer inside the car, and we have noticed it has jumped up to 140. So imagine 140 degree or more, you will be very much burned or exhausted, and dehydrated and will pass out,” said Dr. Zamir.

While car safety applies to everyone, Dr. Zamir said children under the age of five are the most vulnerable.

“Adults have six 40% to 60% of water in the body. Babies have 60 to 80%. So when they get dehydrated, they pass out immediately. They have a problem breathing and then they oxygenation to the brain, and they pass out immediately,” said Dr. Zamir.

At a news conference, the La Joya Superintendent Gisela Saenz expressed her condolences to the family of the child and said they will offer counseling to staff and students.

“This was an isolated incident. We’re providing support to our students and staff with additional counseling services. We will continue to monitor our students and staff at perennis Elementary,” said

The La Joya police department, sheriff’s office and child and protective services are investigating the death of the child.