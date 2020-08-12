Doctor provides tips on finding reputable antibody test

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with information from RGV M.E.D diagnostics.

BROWNSVILLE, Texas – Dr. James Castillo, Health Authority for Cameron County, said there are a couple of reasons why someone would look for an antibody test.

“It’s something I think a lot of people are curious about, and they want to know. I think it’s for people who may have been exposed in the past, maybe they had a household member, maybe they want to find out if they were asymptomatic. They may have had symptoms a month or two ago and they want to find out if they had COVID,” said Dr. Castillo.

There are plenty of places to get a reputable antibody test, said Dr. Castillo.

“If you have access to healthcare, usually a lot of primary doctors are offering the test in their office now. The testing centers, I know UTRGV has really been doing great work in giving access to the general public about being able to call a number, scheduling an appointment. I think testing is becoming much more available lately,” said Dr. Castillo.

Castillo said getting a COVID-19 antibody test should be treated like getting any other medical procedure and encourages the public to call their medical provider to find out more information about the test.

“Anytime you are looking at place to get tested, you want to feel comfortable with them as a medical provider. You call their office, call them on the telephone. Ask to speak with somebody with the practice about scheduling an appointment,” said Dr. Castillo. “There’s, I guess, a lot of private medical practices trying to promote access to COVID testing to the public because of the demand that’s out there.”

To find where you can get an antibody test click here.

RGV M.E.D diagnostics say they are private company offering at home COVID-19 and antibody testing. Yellow signs with their information can be found throughout the Valley. The company reached out to KVEO, to provide contact information.

To reach RGV M.E.D diagnostics you can visit their Facebook page or call them at (956) 437-4588. You can also reach them by email.