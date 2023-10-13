HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Dr. Vijian Dhevan, a cancer surgeon in the Rio Grande Valley, provided tips on cancer screening.

Dhevan said the most important thing to keep in mind is early detection.

“Something I always tell people is you know your body the best,” he said. “If something feels out of the ordinary, you feel a lump, skin changes, something just doesn’t feel right, examine yourself and then go talk to your physician.”

He said as humans people have a tendency to sweep things under the rug but the best thing to do is be proactive.

To get more information about best practices, Dehavan said the best course of action is to ask your family doctor.