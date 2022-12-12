HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The 88th Texas Legislative Session will be in progress starting January.

Hundreds of bills have already been filed, including legislation that bans gender-affirming health care for transgender youth.

House Bill 122 would criminalize health care providers for providing gender-affirming health care, that includes treatments like puberty blockers and testosterone or estrogen doses for transitioning purposes.

Dr. Michelle Cordoba Kissee, is an endocrinologist who specializes in treating health conditions related to body hormones. She explains why these treatments are essential.

“It’s really important to protect gender affirming care for multiple reasons. It’s science, it’s evidence based, it’s peer reviewed,” Kissee said.

Under House Bill 122, health care providers could face a second degree felony for violating the ban. Kissee believes misinformation is fueling the fear surrounding gender-affirming care.

“All of the medical society guidelines do have very carefully studied recommendations for adolescents, there is no medical or surgical treatment of children, other than providing counseling and therapy support to the child and their family,” she said.

Madeleine Croll is a transgender woman who receives gender-affirming healthcare and she says the bill would not just impact trans people.

“If you want to discriminate against one group then becomes an issue of discriminating against other groups,” Croll said.

Croll says the right to seek treatments should not be threatened.

“And the fact of the matter is, is that you should never let anybody have that authority over you. Because you know you better than anybody else,” she said.

We reached out to State Representative Steve Toth, who authored the bill, for comment but he was unavailable.

The legislature begins January 10.