Doctor encourages pregnant patients to be vaccinated for COVID-19, advises to consult with a doctor

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — With COVID-19 vaccines rolling out, one question being asked by many is if it safe for pregnant patients?

A local gynecologist with the Doctor’s Hospital at Renaissance health system says it is, but despite pregnant-patients being more severely affected by COVID-19, the World Health Organization (WHO) says there’s not enough information to know its effects on them.

“I’d just like to encourage anybody who’s considering doing it and is currently pregnant to not shy away from it, especially if you are more of a high-risk individual,” said OB/GYN Dr. Norma Garcia.

Garcia points out, too that there is still not enough information available to make definitive conclusions.

“But I do tell them that at least our governing body, which is the American College of Obstetricians Gynecologist, we have guidelines that we should recommend it and not withhold it from them,” said Garcia.

Pregnant women are at higher risk of severe COVID-19 than non-pregnant women, and COVID-19 has been associated with an increased risk of pre-term birth. However due to insufficient data, WHO does not recommend the vaccination of pregnant women at this time. World Health Organization

However, Dr. Garcia says besides a sore arm and minor fatigue, her pregnant patients and colleagues have not had any negative side effects.

“I have a lot of colleagues who are in the medical field—doctors, nurses, etc—that have gotten the vaccine while pregnant and at various stages of pregnancy as well, no one has had a single reaction,” said Garcia.

Although the WHO has advised against pregnant patients receiving the vaccine, they encourage those receiving it to consult with a doctor first.