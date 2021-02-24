Doctor: ‘COVID-19 patients with diabetes are more likely to die’

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO)— The Rio Grande Valley has been one of the most devastated regions in the country in COVID-19 deaths, health officials said diabetes has contributed to those deaths.

One year after the United States reported its first COVID-19 case, Texas surpassed 2.6 million cases and over 42,000 deaths.

Selin Sanchez, a Mission resident, has Type 2 diabetes and contracted COVID-19 when the pandemic first began but experienced mild symptoms.

“I developed what felt like sinus pressure behind my nose, so I didn’t really think anything of it,” she said. “My temperature only hit 101 one time.”

However, mild symptoms are not the case for other diabetics in the Rio Grande Valley battling COVID-19.

Johnny Llanes, a McAllen resident that also has Type 2 diabetes, said he experienced far worse symptoms from the virus.

“I sat outside for three hours, praying to God I got my breath back,” he said.

At the peak of his battle, Llanes said he wasn’t sure he would make it.

“I ended up calling my pharmacist friend at 7 a.m. saying I needed oxygen desperately, I needed a nebulizer desperately, I needed nebulizer treatments, and everything was sent to me an hour later,” he told KVEO. “Thank God I knew people.”

Llanes said it was a two-month-long fight, but he eventually recovered with residual symptoms.

“I still have residuals; I still get lightheaded sometimes. There’s times I lose my taste and smell,” he said.

Llanes believes his Type 2 diabetes played a direct role in his slow recovery.

“Had I been a healthy 58-year-old man, without diabetes, without heart disease, I probably would have been up and at ’em in two weeks.”

Health officials said that in the Rio Grande Valley, 28 to 30 percent of the population is diabetic.

According to recent COVID-19 studies, patients with diabetes are four times more likely to die and have an increased length of stay in comparison to people without it.

Jonathan Longoria of South Texas Health System explained what happens when somebody with diabetes contacts COVID-19.

“Hyperglycemia, which is blood sugar, increases inflammation in the blood vessels,” he said “So what you end up getting is leaky blood vessels because of the high glucose and you also get an impaired immune system that’s not able to fight the virus well.”

Doctors said they are still tracking data to find out how many people that died from COVID-19 in the Rio Grande Valley, also had diabetes. Because the pandemic is still ongoing, the data is not available yet.

However, doctors told KVEO that there is a relationship between COVID-19 deaths and diabetes.

“The people at most risk of dying within seven days of a positive test are people with diabetes,” Longoria said.

Health experts said the diabetes rate is higher in the Rio Grande Valley because of a combination of things.

“I would say it’s two things, generational and genetics, “said Pooja Gidwani of Valley Regional Medical Center. “A prevalence can be linked to socioeconomic status and it can be linked to the affordability of foods.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately one in four low-income residents in Hidalgo County have access to healthy food. More than one in six residents experience food insecurity.

“Healthy eating habits are something developed generationally, and what families eat together creates a pattern of consumption,” Gidwani added.

To date, more than 4,000 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Starr, Willacy, Cameron, and Hidalgo Counties combined.

While doctors said diabetes may be a contributing factor for the deaths the Rio Grande Valley has seen, many are hoping for increased access to healthcare to help drive down numbers.

Meanwhile, the CDC said that if someone that have diabetes and contracts COVID-19, they should:

–Continue taking diabetes pills and insulin as usual.

–Test blood sugar and keep track of the results.

–Make sure that the patient has at least a 30-day supply of diabetes medicines, including insulin.

–Call their healthcare provider if you have concerns about your condition or feel sick.