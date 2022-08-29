MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A physician and employee were charged in connection to a health care fraud scheme.

Dr. Osama Balhir Nahas, 67, and Isabel Moreno Pruneda, 50, were arrested in connection to the scheme, a press release from the United States District Attorney’s Office stated.

A 15-count indictment alleges that Nahas, a physician and owner of Crosspoint Medical Clinic in Edinburg, paid “kickbacks to various adult day care companies to gain Medicare beneficiary information under the guise of providing medical services.”

Pruneda was an employee at the Crosspoint Medical Clinic, the release stated.

According to the charges, Nahas, Pruneda and others used access to the facilities to perform unnecessary medical tests and procedures, as well as order prescriptions for “expensive medications” that were not needed.

The indictment also noted that most of the patients were allegedly elderly or disabled, and lacked the capacity to consent to the examinations, tests and other procedures.

Pruneda was also said to have forged patient signatures on consent forms for laboratory testing and prescriptions, the indictment stated.

Lastly, the indictment stated that over $3.5 million was billed to Medicare in connection to the scheme.

Nahas and Pruneda have been charged with seven counts of health care fraud and conspiracy, which carry a possible 10-year sentence. They were also charged with conspiracy to receive illegal remunerations, which carries a possible five year sentence, and aggravated identity theft, which carries a mandatory two years in federal prison.

The investigation was conducted by the FBP, the Department of Health and Human Services, Texas Health & Human Services Commission- Texas Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit and Texas Department of Insurance-Fraud.