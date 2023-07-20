WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman was body slammed and carjacked by her cousins after she offered them a ride, documents revealed.

Jose Trinidad Hinojosa, Mario Alberto Hinojosa and Antonio Adolfo Hinojosa were each arrested on a charge of aggravated robbery, according to Hidalgo County Jail records.

On Friday, a deputy with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the Indian Hills Store in rural Weslaco just before midnight in reference to a robbery. The deputy met with a woman, who said she gave her cousins a ride to the convenience store in her Jeep Liberty.

At the intersection of FM 491 and Mile 11 N. Road, the victim told deputies her cousin Jose Trinidad Hinojosa asked her to pull over to urinate and he got out of the vehicle. She said he told her the Jeep’s tire was flat, and she got out to check it — that is when she said Jose grabbed her from behind and “body slammed her, face first, on the asphalt,” the affidavit stated.

As she was losing consciousness, she saw her cousin get into the driver’s side of the Jeep and leave the location.

Investigators said they spoke to her cousins and Antonio Adolfo Hinojosa admitted they took her SUV but did not beat her up.

Jose Trinidad Hinojosa claimed he was jumped by four men when he told her about the flat tire and when he attempted to tackle one of them, he accidentally tackled the woman.

The three cousins were taken into custody and booked into the Hidalgo County Jail on Sunday. Their bonds were each set at $100,000.