BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman who was arrested after she reportedly burned her husband’s clothes and shot at him, found out he was having an extramarital affair according to court documents.

A probable cause affidavit provided new details in the arrest of Valerie Gracia. On Saturday, March 25, she was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against her husband.

Records indicate Gracia’s husband came home after midnight to the 33000 block of Cactus Road in Laureles to find his belongings on fire in front of their home and damage to two vehicles he was fixing for a client.

As the husband made his way to their bedroom, he found Gracia lying in bed highly irate because she had seen videos of her husband’s infidelities with another woman, the affidavit stated.

The husband told the deputy he left the house, but that Gracia followed him outside. He claimed she attempted to physically strike him with her hands, but the husband grabbed her by the arms and pinned her to the ground in self-defense, according to records.

The husband told authorities Gracia then turned her head and bit his left arm, leaving a visible bite mark, in addition to another bite mark on his right hand, and scratches to his chest.

The affidavit said after the fight, the husband got into his Chevy Tahoe and attempted to leave the house when he saw Gracia reach into her car for a handgun, pointed it in his direction and fired two shots.

A chase began when Gracia reportedly followed her husband in her Nissan Sentra. The husband told the deputy his wife caught up to him and intentionally hit his vehicle with hers.

A few hours later, sheriff’s deputies were conducting a follow-up in a nearby residence when Gracia was located and arrested.

She was taken into custody at the Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center.