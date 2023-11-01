ELSA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Weslaco man is facing bribery charges after allegedly offering an officer $10,000 to free him during a DWI arrest.

Heriberto Hernandez was arrested on two counts of bribery, one count of driving while intoxicated and one count of possession of a controlled substance, Hidalgo County Jail records show.

A probable cause affidavit states that at 5:41 a.m. Monday, an officer with the Elsa Police Department was dispatched to a single vehicle accident at 190 Los Laureles. The reporting party said that the crash caused damage to the backyard of a residence and the driver was throwing up next to the vehicle.

Upon arrival, three officers approached the vehicle, which was occupied by Hernandez. He was asked to exit the vehicle and showed “unsteady balance, slurred speech and an odor of alcohol,” the document states.

One of the officers recovered a 223 rifle that was on the driver’s side floorboard, as well as a baggie containing a white substance.

Hernandez was transported to the police station where he was unable to keep his balance and had to use his arms to keep from falling over, the affidavit alleges.

During the transport process, Hernandez offered an officer $10,000 to let him free by dropping him off at his home.

“Mr. Hernandez kept insisting on the bribery exchange for cash money throughout the transport process,” the affidavit stated.

At the station, he asked officers if they collected the money he had in his vehicle. They told him yes, along with the cocaine. Hernandez allegedly told officers they could keep the money in exchange for throwing out the cocaine.

Hernandez was booked into the Hidalgo County Jail on Monday and his bond was set at $130,000.