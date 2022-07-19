EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An arrest warrant provided additional details on an aggravated kidnapping case that led to the arrests of two men and a woman.

On July 7, Edinburg PD arrested the trio on charges of aggravated kidnapping. Josue Eduardo Garcia-Mendoza, 21, Abraham Briones, 22, and Stephanie Guadalupe Pena, 21, were arrested after authorities were alerted of the possible kidnapping.

An arrest warrant obtained by ValleyCentral provided additional information on the case.

According to the warrant, an officer was dispatched to the 2900 block of Milestone in Edinburg in reference to a woman saying she was kidnapped.

The officer found the woman, who told him that she was kidnapped the night before and was being held against her will at a home on Keystone Street.

The victim told an investigator that she paid money earlier in the month to enter the U.S. illegally. She was taken to the residence on Keystone Street where she said she felt uneasy and left the through the front door.

While leaving the residence, the victim then stated that Stephanie Pena approached her in a white Chevrolet Traverse, driven by a man named “El Flaco.”

She said Pena pulled her by her hair and dragged her into the vehicle, according to the warrant.

The victim then stated she was brought back to the residence where Pena threatened to break her legs for running away.

She then claims her belongings were taken away, and she was stripped naked and put inside of a small closet.

Pena told her that her freedom was taken away as punishment, and she would be kept for 30 days where she would have to pay an additional $200 for each day she was there, the warrant stated.

The victim told officers that she asked to use the restroom and was able to exit the house through a side door, and ran to a neighbors house a block away.

An officer then made contact with Pena, who “freely admitted” she took the victim’s phone. Pena and Abraham were both placed under arrest after being positively identified.

Police conducted a search at the residence and recovered four cell phones, two iPads and a wallet.

On July 6, Garcia-Mendoza called Edinburg PD stating that he wanted items that were taken during the search warrant back. The victim told authorities that “El Flaco”was still contacting her family asking for more money.

Garcia-Mendoza was then identified as El Flaco and was also taken into custody.

Briones and Pena were issued $100,000 bonds. Garcia-Mendoza received a bond of $110,000.