HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two men were arrested in connection to an aggravated robbery case.

Robert Russell Nunley and Carlos De La Cruz were each arrested on three counts of aggravated robbery, Hidalgo County Records show.

According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by ValleyCentral, they were arrested in connection to a robbery that occurred July 17 on Minnesota Road in Alamo.

Deputies were dispatched and made contact with two victims. One of the victims told deputies that she was picking up her brother from a party and they were robbed by seven men armed with a rifle and handguns with a green laser.

The victim stated that the men took money, a wallet and a cellphone from the vehicle.

The second victim told investigators that the men took approximately $2,000 and a 12 gauge shotgun. The victims identified the suspect as Carlos De La Cruz, who one of the victims said was a security guard at the party he was at.

Investigators showed the victim a social media account belonging to De La Cruz, in which he was displaying a rifle, shotgun and a handgun with a green laser. The victim was able to identify the shotgun as the one he had stolen from him.

De La Cruz was placed under arrest after a warrant was obtained. He then admitted to the aggravated robbery and “implicated” Robbert Russel Nunley was also involved in the robbery.

The victims then identified Nunley as the man pointing the gun with the green laser during the robbery.

De La Cruz was issued a bond amount totaling $175,000 and Nunley was issued a bond amount of $225,000.