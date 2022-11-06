BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The suspects in the killing of a Brownsville man pleaded not guilty to their charges, documents show.

In July, Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza said investigators arrested 41-year-old Veronica Posas and 31-year-old Joshua Ramirez in connection to the stabbing death of Luis Rivera-Gonzalez.

Rivera-Gonzalez, a Brownsville resident, was found dead on July 20 near North Illinois Avenue south of Milam Road near a resaca.

The sheriff said the victim’s body had a visible stab wound and lacerations.

On Twitter, Garza tweeted that investigators arrested Posas on July 22 and charged her with capital murder.

As previously reported by ValleyCentral, Ramirez was arrested the next day and charged with capital murder, evading arrest with a previous conviction, manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence and unlawful possession of a firearm.

On Oct. 28, Ramirez pleaded not guilty to his charges. Posas pleaded the same on Nov. 1.

If convicted of the capital murder charge, both suspects could face the death penalty or life in prison