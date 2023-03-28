SAN JUAN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A San Juan woman said she had approximately 10 beers before a crash on March 13 that left a man dead.

Norma Munoz was arrested by the Texas Department of Public Safety on charges of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle, according to Hidalgo County Jail records.

According to a probable cause affidavit, a DPS trooper was called to a single vehicle rollover on Caesar Chavez Road near San Juan. At the scene, the trooper found a silver Chevrolet Silverado “on its top” with a man who was dead underneath it.

The document states that Munoz lost control of the vehicle and the passenger was ejected before it came to rest on top of him. Munoz was interviewed, where she admitted to being the driver of the vehicle.

“Munoz stated she consumed approximately 10 Michelob Ultra beers prior to the crash,” the affidavit stated.

The victim of the crash was identified as 51-year-old Gerardo Medina from San Juan. She is out on a $5,000 cash surety bond.