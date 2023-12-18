ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A coach at a PSJA Independent School District middle school was arrested for allegedly asking a 13-year-old student for sex, documents showed.

Ricardo Campos (Hidalgo County Jail)

Ricardo Campos, 32, was arrested on charges of improper relationship between educator and student and online solicitation of a minor under 14, according to Hidalgo County Jail records.

On Nov. 14, investigators learned of a report that was made at Jesus “Jessie” Vela Middle School. According to a probable cause affidavit, the report stated an instructional technologist/coach, identified as Campos, was communicating with a minor in a sexually explicit manner.

Investigators spoke with the counselor at the school, who said that two 8th grade students were concerned about messages sent to girls by Campos.

One of the messages said “SMD,” the affidavit stated.

Investigators spoke with the girl, who said that she received the messages from Campos via Instagram, and felt they were “creepy” but did not tell anyone.

Police obtained a search warrant for Campos’ Instagram account and reviewed his messages. The affidavit states they determined he was asking for oral sex from the 13-year-old girl.

Campos was arrested by PSJA ISD police and booked into the Hidalgo County Jail on Friday. His bond was set at $50,000 and he was released the following day.