SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Court documents provided new details after a San Benito man was shot as U.S. Marshals executed an arrest warrant.

Carlos Abrego Jr. is facing a charge of felon in possession of a firearm, federal records show.

A criminal complaint stated that on Oct. 31, members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force executed an arrest warrant at a residence near Dick Dowling and Heywood Streets in San Benito that was issued through the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office for burglary of a habitation.

Officers entered the residence that Abrego rented after they received information that ge was inside. Officers entered his bedroom, where they saw him with a firearm in between his knees with the barrel pointed at officers, a criminal complaint stated.

Abrego was told to keep his hands up multiple times and told not to move, the document adds.

“Multiple shots were fired and Abrego was struck multiple times and transported to the hospital for medical care,” the complaint stated.

The complaint states that Abrego was in possession of a Glock handgun.

ValleyCentral spoke with Abrego’s mother, Garciela Sandoval who questioned why authorities shot him 12 times.

“They were just looking at a criminal or not a human being,” Sandoval said. “He’s a human being. He’s my son, he’s important. Nobody is perfect, but no body deserves this. Not like this.”

The homeowner told ValleyCentral they saw a gun in Abrego’s hand as officers entered.

Court records show that an initial appearance was held Wednesday but Abrego was “not medically available to appear.” The court appointed counsel to represent him.