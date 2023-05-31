McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Penitas man told police he had two beers and a shot before a fatal accident that killed one person and injured another, court documents revealed.

Roberto Bolanos Vasquez was arrested on a charge of intoxication manslaughter, according to Hidalgo County records.

At 3:11 a.m., Monday, May 29, an officer responded to State Highway 107 and Ware Road where there was a major accident.

When he arrived, he saw a silver Ford Fusion stopped in the middle lane, a blue Mazda X9 in the eastbound lane intersection. Off the roadway on the southeast corner of the intersection was a badly damaged red Chevrolet Cobalt.

The officer made contact with the driver of the Ford Fusion, who kept yelling at the driver of the Mazda saying he was drunk. The driver of the Mazda, identified as Bolanos Vasquez, appeared disoriented and spoke in a slurred voice, the affidavit stated.

The officer went to check out the Chevrolet Cobalt, where he saw the driver, David Delatorre-Martinez, who was covered in blood and unresponsive. He removed him from the wreckage and began doing chest compressions until firefighters arrived at the scene.

The officer returned to Bolanos Vasquez, and detected a strong odor of alcohol emitting from him.

“I asked Mr. Vasquez if he had consumed any alcoholic beverages and he replied that he had only consumed two beers and a shot,” the affidavit stated.

The officer noted that Bolanos Vasquez performed field sobriety tests poorly and he was placed under arrest. While he was being transported, officers learned the driver of the Cobalt died as a result of the crash.

Bolanos Vasquez was then transported to a local hospital for a blood draw for sampling. The driver of the Ford Fusion was also transported to a local hospital with injuries.

Bolanos Vasquez’s bond was set at $100,000 and records show that he remains in jail, as of Wednesday.