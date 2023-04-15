PENITAS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was arrested after allegedly pointing a rifle at his sister and her boyfriend, and threatening to kill them, documents revealed.

Ivan Iracheta was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct, according to Hidalgo County Jail records.

According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by ValleyCentral, at 10 p.m. March 28, deputies responded to a Stripes convenience store in La Joya in reference to an aggravated assault.

There a woman told police that she was visiting her mother in Penitas when her boyfriend arrived to pick her up. She went outside and got in his truck when she saw her brother, Iracheta, pointing a long rifle towards them, the affidavit alleged.

She said Iracheta shot the weapon up into the air while telling them to leave. She then got out of the truck and asked what his problem was.

“[Iracheta] then pointed the gun at her face and threatened to kill both her and [her boyfriend],” the affidavit stated.

Records show that Iracheta was booked into the Hidalgo County Jail on April 12 and his bond was set at $85,000.