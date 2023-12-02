PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police documents provided new details into a November deadly crash in Pharr.

Yozmara Garcia was arrested on a charge of intoxication manslaughter in connection to the Nov. 18 crash that resulted in the death of 22-year-old Roel Solis.

ValleyCentral obtained a criminal complaint that provided new details of the crash.

Yozmara Garcia (Hidalgo County Jail)

At 12:02 a.m. Nov. 18, an investigator with the Pharr Police Department was dispatched to the 700 block of W. Nolana Loop in reference to a major vehicle accident. An officer reported seeing a black and blue Chevy Malibu with major damage to the front left quarter on the inside westbound lane facing westbound.

He also saw a red Ford Expedition in the middle lane facing north.

The officer reported seeing two people in the backseat of the Malibu, one of which had a shoulder injury that required surgery. He then saw a woman, identified as Garcia in the driver seat. One of the officers checked her purse for an ID card, and found a black in color handgun, the complaint stated.

Police also reported seeing Solis in the front driver seat, noting that Pharr EMS was unable to find a pulse.

Garcia was then extracted out of the driver side by firefighters and placed in a gurney. At the hospital, the officer approached Garcia and detected an odor of alcohol emitting from her breath and person, the document states.

Police then spoke with one of the other passengers, who said the three of them were drinking alcoholic beverages earlier. They also told police that Garcia was driving recklessly in the parking lot of the apartment complex, and exited the complex while travelling at a high rate of speed.

Garcia’s bond was set at $105,000, and records indicate she remains jailed as of Saturday.