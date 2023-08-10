EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A nurse at an Edinburg hospital was arrested after allegedly groping a medicated patient, court documents revealed.

Steven Servando Silva was arrested on a charge of indecent assault, according to Hidalgo County Jail records.

A probable cause affidavit revealed that on July 15, a woman arrived at the lobby of the Edinburg police station to report a sexual assault. The woman told police she was at the Cornerstone Regional Hospital for a scheduled surgery and was placed in a private room.

Once in the room, she was given medication and told to remove all of her clothing and put on a gown. She said she began feeling sleepy and noticed a nurse, identified as Silva, come into the room and pull her hospital gown down from the chest area, the affidavit stated.

She said Silva left the room, only to return and grab her breast. She alleged that Silva left and entered the room again about six or seven times, adjusting her gown and blanket each time while feeling the lower part of her body with his hands.

The affidavit stated that on one occasion, Silva lowered her face covering and told her “que bonita estas señora, me gustas mucho,” which translates to “how beautiful you are ma’am, I like you a lot.” The woman said she thought Silva was going to kiss her as he leaned in to tell her that.

The woman told police that at one point, Silva returned to the room and began touching her genitals before whispering in her ear “thank you.”

Investigators spoke with officials at the hospital, who said they met with Silva and that he admitted to touching the woman’s vagina by mistake as he placed a pillow under her legs.

Silva, a McAllen resident, was booked into the Hidalgo County Jail on Aug. 1. His bond was set at $10,000, and records show he was released from jail the same day.