MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Mission man was arrested after allegedly slashing his ex-girlfriends’ tires while she was at the police station reporting abusive behavior, documents show.

Mark Alan Wall (Hidalgo County Jail)

Mark Alan Wall was arrested on charges of criminal mischief and unlawful installation of tracking devices, according to Hidalgo County Jail records.

On Oct. 23, 2022 a woman went down to the police station to report that she got into a domestic disturbance with her husband, identified as Wall, a criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral stated. She told police she had been at a safe heaven for women and received photos from Wall of her car at the location.

She feared he was tracking her.

When officers stepped outside to examine her vehicle for a tracking device, they not only found one but also discovered that multiple tires had been punctured while at the station parking lot.

After reviewing the surveillance footage from the McAllen PD parking lot, police identified Wall as the person in the video bending down to deflate each tire.

On that day, the women stated that she feared for her life and was alarmed by the incident considering Walls’ “violent tendencies and recent actions.”

A more thorough investigation of the case revealed that the woman’s car was being tracked as of Oct. 24, 2024. When police followed up with the woman to inspect her vehicle again, a second tracking device was recovered. The device was linked to Wall’s phone, according to the complaint.

Over a year later, Wall was booked into the McAllen City Jail on Nov. 20. He was released the next day on a bond of 10,000.