PENITAS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Mission man was arrested after allegedly threatening his brother in law with a gun during an argument, documents reveal.

Eduardo Gonzalez was arrested on a charge of deadly conduct on Oct. 31, according to Hidalgo County Jail records.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Gonzalez and his brother-in-law were outside during a family cookout in Peñitas on May 23. The victim stated Gonzalez began arguing with him about an incident that had occurred in November of last year.

During the argument, Gonzalez walked to his truck and got a small black 9mm handgun from inside. He then pointed the gun at his brother-in-law and said “Before I shoot you, I ain’t nobody,” the document stated.

Gonzalez left the residence shortly after.

His bond was set at $1,000 and he has since been released from jail on Nov. 1.