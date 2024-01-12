McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police arrested a Mission man accused of recording a child in a restroom at a Dave & Buster’s.

Edgar Cavazos was arrested on a charge of invasive visual recording, according to Hidalgo County Jail records.

Edgar Cavazos (Hidalgo County Jail)

At 7:31 p.m. Jan. 6, an officer responded to Dave & Buster’s at 2700 W. Expressway 83. The officer was directed to the back area where he spoke with Cavazos.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Cavazos “shamefully admitted” that he had been recording someone while in the restroom stall.

He said that he did not know the person he was recording was a child.

Authorities asked Cavazos how he was able to record someone in the stall, to which he responded through the back crease of the stall. He was then asked why he would even record someone, to which he replied it was stupid of him, the document continues.

Cavazos showed police the video on his cell phone and said it was the only one he had recorded of the child.

The video showed Cavazos slide his phone between a gap of the wall and the restroom stall, before showing the child sitting on the toilet.

The child’s father entered the restroom and opened the stall to check on his son when he saw the edge of a cellphone. He said he remained on scene to prevent Cavazos from leaving.

An assisting officer learned that Cavazos had a second phone in his possession that was learned to be his father’s. Cavazos gave the officer consent to search the phone, where he was able to find several other videos with similar recordings.

Records show that Cavazos was booked into the Hidalgo County Jail on Jan. 7 on a $20,000 bond and was released two days later.

He was booked into jail again on the Jan. 9 on a different warrant of the same charge for an offense dating back to April 26, 2023. His bond was set at $25,000 and he was released the next day.