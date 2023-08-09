MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Mercedes man was arrested after allegedly stabbing his ex-wife over cheating allegations, documents revealed.

Oswaldo Argulles was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a weapon, according to Hidalgo County Jail records.

A probable cause affidavit stated that at 9:39 p.m. July 11, police were dispatched to Garden Street in Mercedes in reference to an assault. There they met with a woman who was sitting by the front door, holding her arm to the front of her stomach.

The officer saw she had a laceration about half an inch long by the right side of her belly button. The woman told police that she was stabbed by her ex-husband, identified as Argulles.

The document states Argulles opened the door of her vehicle and told her “… porque me enganaste,” which translates to “why did you cheat on me?” This is when he allegedly stabbed her stomach.

Argulles was interviewed by investigators at the police station where he said he poked her with a sharp object. He was booked into the Hidalgo County Jail on July 12. His bond was set at $20,000.