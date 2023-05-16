McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A McAllen woman accused of sexually assaulting a 7-year-old girl five years ago was arrested.

Karen Iliana Garcia Alonzo was arrested on a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child, according to Hidalgo County Jail record.

On March 31, a woman reported to McAllen police that her daughter recently told her of a situation that happened in 2018 where a woman touched the daughter in a sexual way when she was just seven or eight years old, a probable cause affidavit stated.

On April 17, detectives interviewed the child, who said one evening she was at her home watching a movie when Alonzo entered the room intoxicated and began caressing her leg. The child said she tried to get away from Alonzo, but Alonzo would follow her. She then lay down and covered herself with a blanket when Alonzo began “spooning” her by lying down next to her, the affidavit stated.

Shortly afterwards, the child said Alonzo touched her genitals, according to the document. The complaint stated that the crime occurred on, or before Jan. 1, 2018.

Records show that she was booked into the Hidalgo County Jail on May 1 and released two days later on a $30,000 bond.