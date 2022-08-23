MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man accused of punching a police officer was arrested.

Baldemar Alaniz III was arrested on charges of assault of a peace officer and resisting arrest, according to Hidalgo County Records.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral, the incident occurred around 11:40 p.m. on Aug. 17 at the 3500 block of Gumwood Avenue.

An officer responded to a disturbance call. The suspect was identified as Alaniz.

Upon arrival, the officer saw Alaniz walking north at the 1100 block of N. 26th Street. Alaniz was described as “heavily sweating, talking to himself and staring directly towards the ground,” the complaint stated.

The officer asked Alaniz if he was coming from Gumwood Avenue, but was ignored. Alaniz is then said to have stopped and turned to face the officer. The complaint stated Alaniz told the officer, “I already have warrants for class B misdemeanors from you guys, so [expletive] you.”

The officer said Alaniz had blood-shot eyes and dilated pupils. Alaniz allegedly told the officer “I already took all of the drugs,” before reaching into his pocket to grab a red pill bottle and throw it onto the street.

The officer told Alaniz to stop walking, which he disregarded. The officer grabbed his shirt, and Alaniz then punched the officer in the face, the complaint stated.

A small struggle ensued and a second officer helped gain control of Alaniz. Alaniz resisted arrest by stiffening his arms and legs. He was taken into custody after a third officer arrived.

Alaniz was issued a bond amount totaling $35,000, Hidalgo County Records show.