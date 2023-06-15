While in the backseat of the unit, he told police he did not feel well because he had taken "drogas."

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man led police on a car chase after stalking his ex-wife while she was working at Walmart, documents revealed.

Fernando Munoz was arrested on charges of stalking, evading arrest in a motor vehicle, reckless driving, resisting arrest, driving while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance, according to Hidalgo County records.

A probable cause affidavit obtained by ValleyCentral provided details of the arrest.

At 11:59 a.m. on June 5, police responded to the Walmart at 1200 E. Jackson Ave. in reference to a disturbance. Police were told that a female employee had been chased around the store by her ex-husband, identified as Munoz, earlier that morning, the affidavit stated.

Police were told that Munoz returned to the store later and was parked on the east side of the parking lot in a black Ford Ranger.

Officers then began driving around the parking lot in search of the vehicle when they saw a Ford Ranger leaving.

The officer put his sirens on and got down from the vehicle. Munoz then put the vehicle in reverse and began driving at a high rate of speed with “disregard for the safety of the people” in the parking lot, according to the affidavit.

The officer then saw the Ford Ranger make a sharp turn and crash into a yellow concrete pole, coming to a stop. The officer approached the vehicle and took out his weapon, commanding Munoz to exit the vehicle.

After Munoz got out, he moved both his hands to his waistband area. The officer then kicked Munoz twice and took him to the ground with a second officer. After a struggle, police were able to handcuff Munoz.

The affidavit stated that there was an odor of alcohol emitting from Munoz’s breath, his speech was slurred, and had red bloodshot eyes. While in the backseat of the unit, he told police he did not feel well because he had taken “drogas.”

“During the strip search and upon removing [Munoz’s] underwear, [authorities] discovered a clear plastic baggie with an unknown white substance,” the affidavit stated.

The substance tested positive for cocaine.

Records show that Munoz was booked into the Hidalgo County Jail on June 6 on an $80,000 bond.