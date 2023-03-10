EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Valley man has been indicted on murder charges after allegedly beating his brother to death with a PVC pipe.

Luis Matilde Enrique Cruz, was arrested on Christmas and arraigned on Wednesday, March 1.

On Dec. 25, 2022, Hidalgo County deputies were called to Mission Regional Hospital in reference to the death of a man named Saul Cruz.

Hospital employees told deputies Luis Cruz arrived with his brother Saul. Luis Cruz later told deputies he took his brother to the hospital after he found him unresponsive.

Luis Cruz later admitted to investigators to “beating his brother with a pipe,” court documents stated.

An autopsy was conducted showed Saul Cruz died of blunt force trauma to the head. Cruz remains jailed on a $1 million bond.