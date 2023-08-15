McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A McAllen man was arrested after stealing a woman’s purse and threatening to kill her when she tried to retrieve it, documents revealed.

Manuel Garfias is charged with two counts of terroristic threat causing fear of serious bodily injury and one count of obstruction/retaliation, according to Hidalgo County Jail records.

At 5:18 a.m. Aug. 7, officers were dispatched to the 3800 block of Mynah Avenue in reference to a theft.

Police met with a woman who said she was at the Blackout Night Club in Mission with her friends when a man in a gray shirt and black cap approached her.

According to the woman, the man told her he knew her from the gym; however, she did not recognize him.

The affidavit states the man, identified as Garfias, was “persistent on talking and flirting with her.”

The woman notified the club owner that Garfias was bothering her, and he was kicked out of the club. When the bar closed, the woman began looking for her white Prada purse to no avail. A security guard told her that Garfias had a white purse with him when he was kicked out.

The woman had an Apple AirTag inside the purse and was able to ping it to the address on Mynah Avenue.

The woman, along with a friend, went to the area and checked at the residence. However, the residents were all women and said no one matching Garfias’ description lived there.

Officers told the women they would have to file a police report with Mission police, to which they replied, they would.

As the officer left, he received another call from dispatch, stating the woman was requesting assistance again. She told the officer that Garfias came out to the street from a different home and was threatening to kill them.

He asked what they wanted, and she told him that her purse was pinging at the home. He replied that he did not have anything, according to the report.

Garfias then yelled “Si no se van, las voy a peletiar,” which is slang for, “If you don’t leave, I’m going to shoot you,” the affidavit stated.

He began walking toward his Jeep, which scared the women as they thought he was going to retrieve a gun. He opened the truck, grabbed her white purse, threw it in the middle of the street and went back inside.

Police returned to the residence where they took Garfias into custody. While at the jail, Garfias asked a detention officer for his age and told him, “If I see you, I am going to beat the [expletive] out of you,” the document states. He was then charged with retaliation.

He was booked into the Hidalgo County Jail on Aug. 7. His bond was set at $13,000.