Warning: This story contains graphic information.

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was arrested Thursday after allegedly exposing himself to a McAllen Bus Station security guard.

An offense report obtained by ValleyCentral stated at 7:10 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, a security guard at the McAllen Bus Station called police to report a man approached her while lowering his pants all the way down to his ankles, exposing his genitals.

The report states the man, identified by police as Gabriel Fontaine-Foster, proceeded to grab himself with both hands.

Fontaine-Foster asked the security guard, “Do you like it? Do you like my d—?,” according to the report.

While calling police, Fontaine-Foster began to walk toward Austin Avenue. He was arrested later that night near the 1400 block of Austin Avenue.

Fontaine-Foster was arrested on charges of indecent exposure, a class B misdemeanor, according to Hidalgo County Jail records. His bond is set at $3,000.