MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Pharr man was arrested after violating a restraining order multiple times to assault his ex-girlfriend, records indicate.

A criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral, stated Adrian Espinoza repeatedly violated a court order to stay away from his ex-girlfriend.

The victim told police that on the night of Aug. 23, Espinoza snuck into her apartment while she had another man in her bedroom. She stated she could hear Espinoza outside and was surprised to see he was in her kitchen when she went to investigate the noise.

Espinoza was upset that she had another man over and began choking her, the complaint stated. During the assault, Espinoza also stepped on her foot and injured her left toe.

On the night of Aug. 24, the victim stated she was assaulted again when Espinosa and his mother came by her apartment to ask for money. His mother allegedly assaulted her during an argument.

At 1:50 a.m. Aug. 25, Espinoza came back to the victim’s residence, jumped the fence and broke her kitchen window with a pipe.

When he entered he began begging her to leave with him. The victim said she convinced him to leave.

Espinoza had also previously assaulted the victim on July 13 and was issued an emergency protective order, the complaint stated. The order expires on Sept. 12.

He was arrested on charges of violating a protective order, assault/stalking and issued a bond of $20,000, according to Hidalgo County Jail records. He was released Aug. 30.

On the day of his release, Espinoza was arrested again on a charge of burglary of a habitation and received a $10,000 bond. He was released the next day.