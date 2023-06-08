DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man awaiting trial in an attempted kidnapping case in Donna was arrested again, this time for assaulting his mother, records show.

Roy Anthony Yanez, 39, was arrested Wednesday on charges of aggravated robbery, according to Hidalgo County Jail records. Yanez is also awaiting trial after allegedly attempting to kidnap a woman at a gas station in August 2022.

Recent arrest

Just before 6 p.m. Monday, Donna police responded to the 300 block of South 1st Street in reference to a robbery. There they met with a woman, who had blood on her face and shirt, with a cut to her upper lip.

According to a criminal complaint, the woman said she had been assaulted and robbed by her son, identified as Yanez.

The woman told officers that Yanez came outside, approached her with a “devil face” and demanding her vehicle. He then grabbed and took the keys from her hand.

She told police that she entered the vehicle with a spare key and attempted to leave when Yanez exited the home, came outside and opened the car door and began assaulting her with a closed first.

“[Yanez] then grabbed [the victim] by her hair with both his hands and shook [the victim’s] head in a back-and-forth motion,” the complaint stated.

He is then accused of dragging his mother from the vehicle, into the living room of the home, onto a chair while screaming, “Mom are you ok? How did you fall?”

Yanez was booked into the Hidalgo County Jail and his bond was set at $100,000. Records show that he has not been released from jail, as of Thursday.

Attempted kidnapping

Yanez is awaiting trial in an attempted kidnapping case from August 2022.

On Aug. 7, a surveillance video from a Circle K convenience store at the 900 block of West Frontage Road, showed a man’s attempt to kidnap a woman at a fuel pump, Donna police said.

The victim, a 21-year-old woman from Alamo, told police that a man grabbed her and attempted to pull her towards his vehicle. She was able to fight off the attack, before the suspect fled back to his SUV and left the location.

Three days later, police arrested Yanez at his home. Records show that he was released from jail in September on a $5,000 bond.

Yanez has a pre-trial hearing scheduled for June 20.