BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A U.S. citizen residing in Mexico is being held without bond for allegedly crossing cocaine inside a brand-new car battery.

Jesus Hinojosa-Mines was denied admission into the United States on August 28 after his crossing history revealed he entered and departed the country multiple times within a three-hour period, officials say.

Hinojosa and his mom applied for admission into the United States at the Veterans International Port of Entry in Brownsville where he was denied entry due to travel history inconsistency.

According to an affidavit filed by the U.S. District Court, Hinojosa told officers he enters the United States to work as a diesel mechanic.

Officers referred the car Hinojosa was driving to a second inspection due to his recent travel history.

During the secondary inspection, officers noticed the battery appeared new and cleaner than the rest of the engine bay.

Officers removed the car battery and ran x-ray scans which revealed an image of metal plates on each side of the battery with a white powdery substance inside.

Further inspection and field testing showed the substance tested positive for cocaine totaling at 6.9 pounds, the affidavit stated.

Hinojosa denied knowing about the cocaine inside the car battery, adding that he is self-employed in Brownsville and Matamoros.

During an interview with federal agents, Hinojosa mentioned he traveled to Matamoros on Sunday evening to pick up food for his family.

He continued to tell agents that while he was leaving the restaurant, his car did not want to start.

Hinojosa alleges an older man approached him and offered to exchange the faulty battery for one he had with him in the back of a car driven by a second unknown man.

According to the affidavit, the older man told Hinojosa to meet him at O’Reilly Auto Parts in Brownsville early Monday morning to give him a better battery.

After the interview, agents searched Hinojosa’s car and found tools including sockets and wrenches that fit the hardware on the battery terminals to remove and install his car battery.

Hinojosa told agents he gave the tools to the older man who installed the battery in his vehicle outside the restaurant.

Court officials deemed Hinojosa a flight risk during his detention hearing due to “strong family ties to Mexico.”

Hinojosa is charged with knowingly and intentional possession with intent to distribute 6.9 pounds of cocaine.

He is being held without bond pending trial.