BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A San Benito man was indicted for assaulting federal agents with a vehicle, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

The three-count indictment was returned Tuesday by a federal grand jury.

On May 2, authorities say they attempted to conduct a traffic stop on 20-year-old Hector Eduardo Gamez, but he allegedly refused to stop and fled the scene at a high speed.

According to the release, Gamez nearly crashed into three federal agents, who later arrived at the scene to assist. Gamez was later arrested after a high speed chase.

Gamez faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine, the release stated.