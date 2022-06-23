ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Alamo police arrested a man accused of stalking a woman outside her apartment.

Gabriel Aguilar, 22, was arrested on a charge of stalking, according to Hidalgo County Records.

A criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral stated that Aguilar was wielding a knife outside the woman’s apartment.

On June 13, an officer was dispatched to the 100 block of N. 9th place in reference to a report of stalking.

The officer made contact with the victim, who told the officer that she was walking to her car in the parking lot of the complex when she saw a man staring at her. She told the officer the man would not look away and had a knife in his hand.

She then got inside her car and left the location, the complaint stated.

When the victim returned, she parked her car in the same location, began walking to her apartment, and saw the same man standing with a knife in his hand.

The victim said she feared for her life and ran to her vehicle before contacting Alamo police.

The victim told officers the man left the location before police arrived. A witness was able to identify the suspect as Aguilar.

Aguilar was arrested by Alamo police on June 16 and was issued a personal recognizance bond of $20,000.