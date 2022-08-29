The following story contains graphic information.

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg man accused of sexually assaulting a woman as she slept was arrested by McAllen police.

Frank Bustamante was arrested on Aug. 25 on charges of sexual assault, Hidalgo County records show.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral, the investigation into the alleged incident began on Aug. 1.

Officers with the McAllen Police Department responded to a local hospital and made contact with a victim who stated she had been sexually assaulted by an unknown man. The man was later identified as Bustamante.

The victim told investigators she was asleep at a friend’s house when she woke up to pain in her genital area. She said she awoke to find Bustamante penetrating her with his hand in “an aggressive manner.”

She screamed, waking up her friend who stopped Bustamante.

Investigators met with the friend who corroborated the victim’s statements. He said he saw her face and could tell she did not want what was happening to her.

Bustamante’s bond was set at $20,000, and records show he was released the following day.