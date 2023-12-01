PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Pharr police arrested a man accused of groping a student on a school bus, documents revealed.

Alejandro Amaya Casanova was arrested on a charge of indecency with a child, sexual contact, according to Hidalgo County Jail records.

Alejandro Amaya Casanova (Hidalgo County Jail)

A criminal complaint states that on Sept. 28, an investigator with the Pharr Police Department was dispatched to Valley View North Elementary where he spoke with an Adult Protective Service agent.

The agent told police that a woman reported that her granddaughter had been groped during her bus ride home from school. The agent said this occurred on Sept. 28 between 3:15 p.m and 4 p.m.

At the elementary school, the investigator was shown surveillance footage from one of the school buses. The investigator described seeing a man, identified as Amaya, sitting with the student.

The complaint continues, stating that Amaya was seen leaning towards the student, which caused him to go out of the camera’s frame for over 20 seconds. At one point, Amaya is seeing placing his right arm behind the girl’s body, police add.

The investigator then reviewed surveillance footage from the previous day, which showed Amaya sitting with the girl. According to the complaint, the video showed the student grabbing an item from Amaya’s crotch area.

Authorities spoke with the girl at the child advocacy center where she said a guy on the bus had touched her private areas.

Amaya was taken into custody and booked into the Hidalgo County Jail on Nov. 16. His bond was set at $100,000 and he was released from jail the following day.