EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Rio Grande Valley man was arrested after allegedly receiving nude photos of a 10-year-old girl and asking her to meet in person, documents show.

Miguel Eduardo Gonzalez was arrested on charges of enticing/coercing a minor to engage in sexual activity, according to federal records.

A criminal complaint stated that on Aug. 7, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) received a referral from Edinburg police regarding the online solicitation of a 10-year-old girl.

HSI searched the girl’s phone, which showed a chat between the man and the girl on iMessage, including a screenshot of the username “SW****” on Snapchat.

The owner of the Snapchat account was identified as Gonzalez. According to the complaint, the iMessage conversation lasted between June 8 and June 9, in which Gonzalez asked the girl to send nude videos.

“Gonzalez attempted to get [the girl] to meet with him in person engaging [the girl] in a sexual explicit conversation,” the complaint stated.

He attempted to get the girl to meet in person, to which she responded, “My mom won’t let me, ur 20,” the document continues. Gonzalez then instructed her to lie to her mother and say he was her age.

On Aug. 14, agents spoke with the girl, who confirmed she was 10 years old and that Gonzalez asked for images of her whole body. A warrant for Gonzalez’s arrest was issued on Sept. 13. He was arrested the following day.

A preliminary examination and detention hearing for Gonzalez is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.