EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An argument among Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center inmates resulted in a pregnant woman being punched in the face repeatedly.

At 2:45 a.m. May 12, jail staff reported an inmate at the Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center who was two months pregnant at the time of the incident had been assaulted by inmate Estelle Trevino, a probable cause affidavit obtained by ValleyCentral stated.

The victim stated she was sitting in her cell when she noticed Trevino was arguing with two other inmates. While they were arguing, the pregnant victim told Trevino to “calm down and leave the two ladies alone.”

The comment warranted Trevino to punch the pregnant inmate on the right side of her face, causing her to fall to the ground. The affidavit states Trevino fell on top of the victim and continued to punch her.

“[The victim] tried to defend herself but [Trevino] was on top of her,” the affidavit states.

Other inmates helped detain Trevino and called guards for help.

According to the affidavit, the victim does not know Trevino and “she does not know why she became so aggressive towards her.”

After the incident, the victim became concerned about how the assault would affect her pregnancy. She decided to file charges after speaking with an investigator.

Trevino met with the investigator but refused to speak, documents stated.