Warning: This story contains graphic information.

SAN JUAN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A McAllen man was arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl and breaking into her bedroom a second time, documents revealed.

Gabriel Torruco Peralta was arrested on charges of aggravated sexual assault and burglary of a habitation with intent to commit a sex offense, according to Hidalgo County records.

ValleyCentral obtained a probable cause affidavit that provided details of the alleged assault.

On June 29, police responded to an assault call, where a woman reported her 15-year-old daughter was sexually assaulted by Peralta.

She stated that Peralta entered her daughter’s room, grabbed her by the neck, and obstructed her airflow while she was pinned to the bed. He then forced the girl to undress before sexually assaulting her, the affidavit stated.

According to the woman, Peralta then left the home before he returned shortly afterward, breaking into her bedroom window by moving an air-conditioning unit. According to the document, the girl heard Peralta breaking in and ran to the downstairs restroom where she locked herself in.

At this time, Peralta allegedly began banging and kicking the door, damaging it in the process. The girl was able to climb out of the restroom window and hid at a garage.

Peralta was booked into the Hidalgo County Jail on July 15. His bond was set at $500,000, and he remains jailed as of Friday.