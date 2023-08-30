EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Alamo woman was arrested after allegedly leaving four puppies in a kennel outside without food and water, documents revealed.

Bernice Palacios was arrested Aug. 21 on four counts of cruelty to non-livestock animals, according to Hidalgo County Jail records.

On Sept. 28, 2022, a Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office deputy was dispatched to the 7500 block of Texas Road in Edinburg in reference to an animal cruelty report. The deputy spoke with a neighbor, who said she saw a kennel in the sun, filled with several small puppies.

The kennel, which was locked, had a bowl with a little bit of food and no water. According to the affidavit, four of the puppies were dead, and one was very weak.

Palacios told the deputy she left the puppies outside in the kennel with their mother, but the mother had escaped. She said she noticed that two of the puppies were dead.

An animal control officer observed four dead puppies that were 2 to 3 weeks old inside a medium-sized kennel without food and water.

Palacios was booked into the Hidalgo County Jail on Aug. 21 and her bond was set at $4,000.