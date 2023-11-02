McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A former McAllen basketball player who was previously arrested on sexual assault charges has been arrested again for allegedly choking a woman and threatening to shoot her.

Darren Manriquez was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, continuous violence against family and deadly conduct, according to Hidalgo County Jail records.

Darren Manriquez (Hidalgo County Jail)

ValleyCentral previously reported in March 2022 that Manriquez, who was a student at McAllen High School, was arrested after a 17-year-old classmate claimed he sexually assaulted her.

On Oct. 16, a woman told police that her significant other, identified as Manriquez, had choked her and pulled a gun on her multiple times, a probable cause affidavit stated.

She said that on Oct. 5, the two were driving home while arguing because Manriquez was jealous. She said as he was driving, he took out a black handgun and shot twice out of the window of the vehicle.

They arrived at his home and while still inside the vehicle, he took out the gun again and “put it in the left side of her head with force, pushing her head all the way to the window of the vehicle,” the document alleges.

The victim said they both then went inside his residence where he choked her three times, nearly losing consciousness on the third time.

She said on Oct. 15, Manriquez got mad after she received a call from a male friend. He grabbed her from the neck area with his left hand before grabbing her with both hands until she could not breathe, the affidavit states.

According to the document, he then punched her left jaw before taking out a handgun.

“[Manriquez] pointed the handgun at her and asked his friend … via phone, if he should shoot her and then put the gun down,” the affidavit stated.

The affidavit then details an incident on Aug. 8 when the victim received a call from a male friend, which was followed by Manriquez grabbing her from the neck and pinning her to the wall.

Manriquez was booked into the Hidalgo County Jail on Oct. 18. His bond was set at $185,000 and he remains jailed as of Friday.