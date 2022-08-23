DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Five men were accused of stealing over $200,000 from a Donna farming company.

Charlie Reyna, Angel Martin Torres, Jaime Flores, Eduardo Perales Jr. and Miguel Angel Rodriguez were arrested on charges of theft of property, between $150,000 and $300,000, according to Hidalgo County Records.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral, officers responded to the business on Feb. 17, 2022.

An employee at the scene told officers that Reyna was in charge of submitting invoices for truck drivers at the business and paying them for their loads.

Reyna is accused of submitting invoices under four different names for several months. The names listed were Angel Martin Torres, Jaime Flores, Eduardo Perales Jr. and Miguel Angel Rodriguez.

Over that span, the checks were being cashed out at Falcon Bank in McAllen. The total amount cashed out was $200,416.70, the complaint stated.

The employee told officers that while preparing 1099 forms, she noticed that she did not have information on the four individuals previously mentioned. She then said the four individuals listed were not truck drivers.

Reyna was arrested on July 7 by the Donna Police Department. His bond was set at $5,000 and he was released the same day.

Torres, Flores, Perales Jr. and Rodriguez were each arrested by Donna PD on charges of theft, Hidalgo County Records show.