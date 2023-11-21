EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg man was arrested after the FBI says he attempted to hire someone to murder a woman over a child custody battle.

Jonathan Gutierrez is charged with capital murder criminal solicitation, according to Hidalgo County Jail records.

A probable cause affidavit states that the FBI began an investigation into Gutierrez on Wednesday, Nov. 15 in regards to a murder for hire.

Jonathan Gutierrez (Hidalgo County Jail)

During the investigation, the documents show Gutierrez met with two individuals in a public parking lot to plan the murder of a woman.

During a recorded meeting between the three people, Gutierrez explained his issue with the woman is a “child custody matter,” the affidavit stated.

One of the individuals explained the assassination of the woman to Gutierrez after a payment.

Gutierrez provided a photo of the woman and negotiated a down payment of $1,000. The documents do not show how much he would have paid to have her killed.

Gutierrez also said that child visitation was scheduled with the woman and he would provide them with an address to her location, the document states.

The next day FBI agents contacted Edinburg police and relayed the information. Investigators began conducting surveillance on Gutierrez, who again met with one of the individuals in a public parking lot.

During the meeting, Gutierrez explained that the disposition of the child custody would determine the woman’s assassination, the affidavit continues.

After the meeting, an Edinburg police officer conducted a traffic stop on Gutierrez on the 4000 block of S. 25th Avenue. He was arrested and then spoke with investigators. The court document states that he implicated himself to criminal solicitation to commit capital murder.

His bond was set at $500,000.