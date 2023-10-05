Warning: This story contains graphic content.

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg couple is accused of performing sexual acts on a pre-teen girl and filming it, records show.

Luis Alberto Huerta was arrested by Edinburg police on two counts of possession of child pornography and one count of indecency with a child, Hidalgo County Jail records show. Huerta is now facing federal charges of enticing/coercing a minor to engage in sexual conduct for visual depiction.

Luis Alberto Huerta (Hidalgo County Jail records) Jessica Gutierrez (Hidalgo County Jail records)

Jessica Gutierrez was arrested by Edinburg police on three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, per records.

A criminal complaint filed in the U.S. Southern District of Texas said that on July 29, investigators with the Edinburg Police Department began an investigation into Huerta and Gutierrez.

The records show Gutierrez arrived at the police department and told a patrol officer that Huerta had sexually assaulted a pre-teen girl for the past three years. Gutierrez met with investigators multiple times throughout the month of August to provide additional information.

During the interview, Gutierrez said that Huerta engaged in sexual activities with the girl and recorded/photographed the incidents.

“The incidents were captured using several devices by Luis and Jessica and occurred from on or about July 2019 to August 2022,” the complaint stated.

Investigators say they observed the images on Gutierrez’s phone.

A probable cause affidavit filed in the Edinburg Municipal Court stated that Huerta would have sex with Gutierrez while the girl lay on top of her. Investigators say Gutierrez also implicated herself by saying she performed oral sex on the girl and recorded the incidents and sent them to Huerta.

A second affidavit stated that on Aug. 24, a search warrant was executed at Huerta’s home where they recovered a compact disc titled “X-Treme.” On the disc, there were 63 files of pornography named “Lots ‘O Porn,” two of which showed a minor.

During the execution of the search warrant, investigators found several devices at Huerta’s residence, including: a Fuji film camera, a PNY flash drive and other devices. Huerta was interviewed by authorities and admitted to producing and possessing the material on his devices.

Huerta was initially booked into the Hidalgo County Jail on Aug. 26 on a $65,000 bond before being released Sept. 19. He was then arrested by federal authorities on Sept. 28 where he remains in custody.

A detention hearing was held for Huerta on Monday morning. He is being held without bond.

Jail records show that Gutierrez was booked Aug. 19 on a $180,000 bond. She remains in jail, as of Thursday morning.