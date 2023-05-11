BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) —A Brownsville man and woman are facing federal charges after trying to smuggle firearms into Mexico, records indicate.

Juan Fidel Castro was charged with one count of conspiracy to traffic in firearms and smuggling goods from the United States.

Erika Noemi Hernandez was charged with one count of smuggling goods from the United States, one count of straw purchasing of firearm and one count of false written statement in acquisition of firearm, federal records show.

On April 11, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the B&M Port of Entry in Brownsville selected a maroon Chevrolet Trailblazer for an outbound inspection, a criminal complaint stated.

Officers identified the driver as Castro, and the passenger as Hernandez.

A K-9 alerted officers to the driver seat, where authorities found two Glock-19 9mm firearms under the cushion, the complaint stated.

Hernandez was escorted to a cell for a pat down where she admitted to hiding magazines in her bra area.

“A total of four magazines were located tucked in her bra area,” the complaint stated.

While being interviewed, Castro admitted he was given money from a person in Mexico to purchase and deliver the guns, and used Hernandez to make the purchase. Hernandez said she purchased two firearms the day before and exported them to Mexico with Castro.

Records show that Castro pleaded not guilty to the charges on Tuesday, and Hernandez entered a plea of not guilty on Thursday. They remain held without bond.