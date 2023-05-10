BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A bond has been set for a Brownsville woman accused of smuggling 13 pounds of cocaine in a car while driving with her baby, records show.

Marissa Castillo was arrested April 28 on charges of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. On Wednesday, her bond was set at $50,000, according to federal records.

At 5:25 a.m. April 28, Castillo entered the U.S. with her two-month-old daughter through the vehicle lane in a Chevrolet Malibu at the Brownsville and Matamoros Port of Entry, a criminal complaint stated.

A K-9 alerted agents, and a search of the vehicle revealed a “non-factory compartment” in the driver, passenger and rear seats of the car.

There officers discovered six bundles in the compartments, containing a white powdery substance, which tested positive for cocaine. In total, the bundles weighed 13.5 pounds, the complaint stated.

Castillo was interviewed by HSI agents, and admitted to smuggling the cocaine in exchange for money, the document revealed.

She was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals.